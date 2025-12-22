'Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam': TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi says EPS has 'fully surrendered' to HM Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin mocked that rival AIADMK has now become, 'Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam'. He alleged that LoP and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has 'fully surrendered' himself to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Palaniswami, who has joined hands with the BJP, states that he would protect the minorities; it's funny. Please save your party from the BJP first," Udhayanidhi said.

Further, reacting to Amit Shah's recent remark that the BJP's next target is Tamil Nadu, following the huge win in the Bihar polls, Udhayanidhi stated that the Tamil people and followers of late DMK supremo Kalaignar M Karunanidhi will never be afraid of such things.

"You may win in northern states, but your tactics will not succeed here," he said.