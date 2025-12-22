'Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam': TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi says EPS has 'fully surrendered' to HM Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin mocked that rival AIADMK has now become, 'Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam'. He alleged that LoP and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has 'fully surrendered' himself to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Palaniswami, who has joined hands with the BJP, states that he would protect the minorities; it's funny. Please save your party from the BJP first," Udhayanidhi said.
Further, reacting to Amit Shah's recent remark that the BJP's next target is Tamil Nadu, following the huge win in the Bihar polls, Udhayanidhi stated that the Tamil people and followers of late DMK supremo Kalaignar M Karunanidhi will never be afraid of such things.
"You may win in northern states, but your tactics will not succeed here," he said.
Notably, earlier, CM MK Stalin had stated that even if Home Minister Amit Shah brings the entire army of the Sangh Parivar, Tamil Nadu will remain 'insurmountable'.
Addressing a Christmas event on December 21, Udhayanidhi stated that the SIR exercise is a 'shortcut', brought via the Election Commission.
He expressed that the votes of the minorities, women and marginalised sections are continuously cast to DMK, and despite much effort, the BJP couldn't secure such votes.
"Hence, the SIR exercise was devised to search and delete votes of such people; approximately 97 lakh votes have been struck off the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and over 14 lakh votes have been removed in Chennai," he noted.
He added that voting is not only a duty but a right.
"Please check if your names figure in the electoral rolls. If names do not appear on the voters' list, the DMK BLAs would help people fill names in the relevant forms and submit them to the election authorities," he noted.
"There is time till January 18 to do it," he stated.
(With inputs from PTI)