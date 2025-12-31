TNIE Impact | Matter Of Fact

Marksheets issued just in time

During N Dhamotharan's visit to the Government College of Education for Women in Coimbatore on July 10, the 2022–24 batch students said they had not received consolidated marksheets or provisional certificates even a year after graduating, preventing them from applying for TRB teacher posts in government schools.

Citing delays in printing marksheets for 60,000 students, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) officials said that the university had to issue marksheets for about 60,000 students and the printing of the marksheets had not yet begun. TNIE reported the issue and took it up with the higher education department. As per a senior officer’s order, the printing of the marksheets was started immediately, and the marksheets were issued from July 21 to colleges. The graduates were hence able to apply for the TRB examination.