Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen for violating maritime boundary

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday arrested two boats carrying 14 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrested have been taken to Sri Lanka for legal proceedings, prompting condemnation from the Rameshwaram fishermen's association.

According to the fisheries department, as many as 470 boats from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea on Saturday while the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL.

As a cluster of fishermen reportedly entered Sri Lankan waters, a patrol unit of the Sri Lankan Navy chased away the Indian fishermen. As two boats remained in Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lankan Navy caught them, along with 14 fishermen. The arrested are likely to be handed over to Mannar fisheries officials for further legal proceedings.

Fisheries department sources said two boats that ventured into the sea from Rameswaram were caught violating the IMBL. The first boat, owned by A John Bose of Thangachimadam, had an 11-member crew from Rameswaram and Pamban. The second boat, owned by S Sudhan of Thangachimadam, had a three-member crew from the same village.

Details about the arrested fishermen have been sent to the concerned officials for further legal proceedings.

The fishermen's association from Rameswaram condemned the continued arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Union government to take immediate action to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats. They also called for bilateral talks with Sri Lanka to address the ongoing issue.

This is the latest incident in a series of skirmishes between the Sri Lankan Navy and Indian fishermen in recent weeks.

On Feb 3, the Sri Lankan Navy seized a boat carrying 10 Indian fishermen from the Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The fishermen were taken to Mannar Port for legal proceedings.

On Jan 26, the Navy seized three Indian mechanised fishing boats and arrested 34 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district for allegedly crossing the IMBL and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

On Jan 28, a Sri Lankan Navy firing incident near Delft Island injured five Indian fishermen, including two seriously, prompting a strong diplomatic response from India. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Sri Lanka’s envoy and lodged a formal protest, stating that the use of force was “unacceptable” under any circumstances.