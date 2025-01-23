Central team visits Tamil Nadu to inspect rain-hit paddy

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY: A four-member team of officials deputed by the union government’s food and public distribution department to assess the moisture content of paddy affected by the unseasonal rainfall in delta districts began its four-day tour by visiting the farmlands in Thanjavur on Wednesday. The team also collected samples of paddy brought by farmers to Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) for testing their moisture content in a laboratory.

According to sources, over 3.40 lakh hectares of paddy crop across the region is yet to be harvested and the crops face the risk of being rejected at the procurement centres if the moisture norms are not relaxed by the union government, sources said. Farmers want the moisture norm for paddy to be hiked from 17% to 22% to qualify for government procurement and minimum support price.

In Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, of the 2.73 lakh hectares of samba and thalady paddy crops, 2.25 lakh hectares are yet to be harvested.