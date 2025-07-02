Madras HC orders judicial probe into Sivaganga custodial death

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday evening said the IV additional district judge of Madurai S John Sundarlal Suresh would conduct an inquiry into the custodial death of Ajithkumar in Sivaganga district, and submit a report by July 8.

The court directed that case files, CCTV footage, available evidence, and other materials be handed over to judge John Sundarlal Suresh on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete gave the direction while transferring the investigation from the judicial magistrate of Thirupuvanam, during a hearing on writ petitions filed by many, including E Marees Kumar of AIADMK advocates wing and human rights activist Henri Tiphagne.

The petitioners contended that Ajithkumar was brutally assaulted with lethal weapons, and chilli powder was seen on his face and private parts. They alleged functionaries of a political party had held talks with Ajithkumar’s family and offered a huge sum of money along with government job for his brother. They submitted that the de facto complainant Nikita was an acquaintance of an IAS officer who asked the SP to take stringent action in the theft case.