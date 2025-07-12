EPS' response to Amit Shah's 'we will join government in TN' exposes uneasy calm in alliance

With less than a year to go for the Tamil Nadu elections, Saturday underlined again that the BJP and the AIADMK aren't speaking in one voice yet.

The latest discordant note emerged after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told The New Indian Express in an exclusive interview that the alliance led by the AIADMK will sweep to power in TN and the BJP will join the government.

Amit Shah had been asked, "Will you join the government (if the alliance won in TN)?"

The Home Minister's answer was a clear and categorical "Yes."

But, on Saturday morning, when the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, was told this, he reacted as if stung by a bee.

When asked about Shah's remarks, Palaniswami told reporters in Puducherry, "Have I not said it clearly? AIADMK will win with a majority and form the government." He went on to throw in a "Thank you!" to dismiss further questions. What particularly stood out was the refusal to address the prospect of the BJP being part of a future government directly.

It must be remembered that AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan had told The New Indian Express earlier this July that "Our leader has sent a clear message that we will form our own government and that no one can swallow our party", after a party meeting at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district.

These developments come after Amit Shah, in the presence of Palaniswami, formally announced the revival of the alliance with AIADMK at a press conference in Chennai on April 11.