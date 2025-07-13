CBI takes over Ajith probe; invokes murder charge against five cops

MADURAI: The CBI on Saturday registered a case against police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of B Ajitkumar, a security guard at the Bhadrakaliamman Temple in Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.

The CBI registered the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and has officially taken over the investigation.

According to the FIR, the CBI’s Special Crime Branch (Division III) of New Delhi registered the case under Section 103 of BNS for an incident that occurred on June 28 near the cowshed behind the Madapuram temple office in Sivaganga district. “Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohit Kumar, has been appointed as the Investigating Officer (IO) for the case.”

The CBI’s FIR includes an English translation of the initial FIR, which was based on a complaint by head constable Kannan of the Manamadurai subdivision crime team.

According to Kannan, the special team was acting on instructions from DSP, Manamadurai, to take Ajitkumar into custody for the theft of 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewels and `2,500 cash from JP Nikita’s vehicle. On June 27, around 9.30 pm, they took Ajitkumar into custody. Based on his confession, the roles of Arun (who parked the car), Naveenkumar (his brother), Dhinakaran (who brought the car back), Logeswaran, and his friends Pravin and Vinoth were investigated, but all denied their involvement in the theft.