CBI takes over Ajith probe; invokes murder charge against five cops

MADURAI: The CBI on Saturday registered a case against police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of B Ajitkumar, a security guard at the Bhadrakaliamman Temple in Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.
The CBI registered the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and has officially taken over the investigation.
According to the FIR, the CBI’s Special Crime Branch (Division III) of New Delhi registered the case under Section 103 of BNS for an incident that occurred on June 28 near the cowshed behind the Madapuram temple office in Sivaganga district. “Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohit Kumar, has been appointed as the Investigating Officer (IO) for the case.”
The CBI’s FIR includes an English translation of the initial FIR, which was based on a complaint by head constable Kannan of the Manamadurai subdivision crime team.
According to Kannan, the special team was acting on instructions from DSP, Manamadurai, to take Ajitkumar into custody for the theft of 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewels and `2,500 cash from JP Nikita’s vehicle. On June 27, around 9.30 pm, they took Ajitkumar into custody. Based on his confession, the roles of Arun (who parked the car), Naveenkumar (his brother), Dhinakaran (who brought the car back), Logeswaran, and his friends Pravin and Vinoth were investigated, but all denied their involvement in the theft.
Later, Ajitkumar claimed he had hidden the jewels in the cowshed, but they were not found. During the investigation, Ajitkumar reportedly attempted to escape twice and later developed epilepsy. He was first rushed to the Government Hospital in Thiruppuvanam, then to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, and subsequently to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 11.15 pm (on June 28).
Sources from the police department stated the CBI is likely to commence their investigation from Monday (July 14).
The murder charges were framed against constable S Raja (36) of Malavarayanenthal, constable A Anand (38) of Thiruppuvanam, constable S Sankaramanikandan (36) of Manamadurai, head constable G Praphu (42) of Puthupatti and head constable G Kannan (47) of Paraikkulam. Though constable Ramachandran was part of the team, his role in the alleged custodial death was not established.
On July 8, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the Director of the CBI in New Delhi to appoint an Investigating Officer (IO) and the required number of team officials within one week to probe the case.