EPS launches State-wide campaign in Pudukottai to 'grade' DMK’s governance

PUDUKOTTAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 25 launched a State-wide campaign in Pudukkottai urging people to assess and rate the DMK government’s performance, accusing it of making exaggerated claims on fulfilling electoral promises.

He announced that pamphlets listing key unfulfilled promises would be distributed door-to-door, and people would be asked to mark the government’s performance out of 10.

Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai, EPS said, "The DMK claims to have fulfilled 99% of its poll promises, but that is far from the truth. Let the people judge. We are taking this to every household."

EPS said that the initiative follows the outreach campaign that began in Mettupalayam, in which he visited over 46 constituencies and interacted with over 15 lakh people.

When asked whether he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s confirmed upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu, EPS said the AIADMK would seek time based on the PM’s schedule.

On being asked if he would raise the issue of unreleased education funds from the Union government, he did not respond directly.