TN ‘honour killing’: Reaction of top party leaders muted

CHENNAI: Two days after the ‘honour killing’ of 27-year-old software engineer Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to a SC community, by a youth from the intermediate ‘Maravar’ community in Tirunelveli, most leaders of major political parties in the state were belated, subdued or silent in reacting to the brutal murder.

Only VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and Puthiya Tamilagam president K Krishnasamy reacted on Monday when the news of the murder that happened on Sunday broke. Thirumavalavan and Seeman demanded separate legislation to tackle ‘honour killings’, while Krishnasamy announced a protest on Thursday.

Thirumavalavan expressed concern about repeated instances of such caste-based atrocities in southern districts. He spoke to Kavin’s father over phone to express condolences. CPM issued a statement on Tuesday evening, demanding a separate legislation.

Importantly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is on a whirlwind tour to expose alleged failures of the DMK government especially on the law and order front, reacted swiftly on social media platform X regarding the shooting of an 18-year-old offender in self-defence by a cop in the same Tirunelveli district on Tuesday. However, he did not comment on the murder even while talking to the media in Tiruchy later on Tuesday. His relatively subdued reaction, through a post on X, came only after 10 pm on Tuesday.

He said ‘honour killings’ and caste clashes were recurring under the DMK rule. Stating that he was saddened by the murder of Kavin, EPS condemned the government, citing reports that tension prevailed in the region following the incident and complaints that the police were acting in a “partisan” manner. He, however, did not explicitly mention who the police were biased towards.

BJP state president and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran was silent, although he attacked the DMK on Tuesday regarding reports of sexual assaults on four girls in Krishnagiri in the past one week.