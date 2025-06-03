Anna University rape convict gets 30-year jail, no remission

CHENNAI: The convict in the sensational Anna University sexual assault case, A Gnanasekaran (37), was sentenced to life imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years without any remission of the jail term by the Chennai Mahila Court on Monday.

Judge M Rajalakshmi said the perpetrator of such a grave offence cannot be shown any leniency. Gnanasekaran, a biryani stall owner, had raped the second-year engineering student on the Anna University campus on December 23, 2024, claiming himself to be a university staff member and had videographed the act. A total fine of Rs 90,000 was slapped on the convict, and the judge ordered the amount to be paid to the survivor.

The court also ruled out the involvement of any other accused, widely attributed as “sir.”

The court announced the quantum of punishment on Monday four days after holding the accused guilty on all 11 counts of charges, including rape.

“The convict is sentenced to life imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years without remission with a fine of Rs 25,000 under section 64 (1) (rape) of the BNS. In default, he has to undergo simple imprisonment for three months,” the judge said in her 207-page order. Pointing out that 37 other criminal cases were pending against Gnanasekaran, the judge said “no leniency” could be shown to such an offender.

The other charges he was punished with imprisonment are 329, 126 (2), 76, 127 (2), 75 (2), 76, 351 (3), 238 (b) of BNS and BNSS and Section 66 E of Information Technology Act for criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, using criminal force to disrobe a woman, and videographing a woman by violating her privacy.