Have children quickly after wedding, see population's link to MPs: CM Stalin

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged people of his state to have more children; spoken of new policies to encourage people to have more children.

Also, Naidu had said that an individual could become a sarpanch, municipal councillor or a mayor only if he/she has more than two children.

Flagging falling birthrates, Naidu, had said India should not repeat the mistakes committed by other countries such as South Korea and Japan, where birthrates have plummeted.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister in his address said that the question of delimitation is related to state's rights and protecting its interests and hence, the matter must not be evaluated politically.

The union government is planning to implement the three-language policy through compulsion and similarly in the delimitation exercise, it is attempting to cut down the number of seats for Tamil Nadu, Stalin alleged, addressing the function here.

Against this background, an all party meeting has been organised on March 5 in Chennai on the proposed delimitation exercise and most parties out of 40 have confirmed their participation and a few others have said they would not be taking part.

Appealing to such parties, the chief minister said they should not evaluate the issue through the prism of politics.

BJP and former Union Minister G K Vaasan-led TMC (Moopanar) were the key parties that have said they would not take part in the meeting.

"I would like to appeal to them, please give a thought to it, this is not an issue between the DMK and your party," Stalin said.

