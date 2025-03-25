Edappadi K Palaniswami's Delhi visit triggers talk of AIADMK-BJP alliance revival

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's sudden visit to Delhi has triggered speculations about the revival of the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP for the 2026 Assembly elections.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP’s senior leader and key election strategist Amit Shah on Tuesday night and hold discussions. During the meeting, Palnaiswami is expected to give a memorandum on behalf of the AIADMK regarding the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and the need for continuing the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu.

When asked about this, a senior functionary of the AIADMK told TNIE that “The DMK has been trying to gain political mileage out of the issue and to cover up its own shortcomings during the past four years of rule. Since the AIADMK is also wedded to the two-language policy as well as the view that Tamil Nadu should not be affected by the delimitation of LS constituencies, the party too felt the need to raise its voice.”

Palaniswami left for New Delhi this morning. Later, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy and another senior leader SP Velumani reached the national capital on Tuesday evening. Already, senior functionaries including M Thambidurai and CV Shanmugam were camping in New Delhi.