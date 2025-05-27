Tamil Nadu stands ready as Kerala oil spill threat looms

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu remains on high alert following the capsizing of the Liberian-flagged cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Sunday. The incident, which saw the vessel sink with 640 containers—including 13 containing hazardous cargo like calcium carbide—along with 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, has raised concerns about a potential oil spill drifting southward.
While Tamil Nadu officials say there is no immediate threat to its coastline, the state’s newly approved Tamil Nadu State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan is being put to the test, showcasing its preparedness amid regional maritime challenges.
The contingency plan, formalized on August 21, 2024, by the state government, involves a multidisciplinary committee, including representatives from the State Disaster Management Authority, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Fisheries Department, and Indian Coast Guard.
Approved by the Coast Guard headquarters on July 19, 2024, the plan mandates the procurement of oil spill equipment within 12 months and periodic reviews to ensure its relevance.
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, told TNIE, "We are in constant touch with Kerala officials and have been informed that there is no cause for concern as of now. The projections show that the oil leak will reach the Kerala coast south of Trivandrum."
AR Rahul Nadh, Director of the Department of Environment, also said that the state was keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Kerala. The Kanniyakumari district administration and pollution control officials are on alert.
As per the latest update, the oil has spread over a 4 km radius from the accident site. An advanced aircraft with oil spill mapping technology and ships equipped with infrared cameras are monitoring the situation, with a vessel from Mumbai en route to assist. In Kerala, containers washing ashore along Kollam and Alappuzha have prompted advisories to maintain a 200-meter distance due to the risk of hazardous leaks.
The ocean current forecast issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) shows a strong current flowing southward from Kochi towards Trivandrum, Kanniyakumari, and the west coast of Sri Lanka. If the oil spill is substantial, it could reach Kanniyakumari. Experts suggest that it is better to be prepared.
In 2017, there was a major oil spill off the Ennore coast in Chennai, where two cargo vessels collided two nautical miles off the Kamarajar Port, resulting in a massive oil spill that polluted close to 35 km of Chennai's coastline.