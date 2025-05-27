Tamil Nadu stands ready as Kerala oil spill threat looms

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu remains on high alert following the capsizing of the Liberian-flagged cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Sunday. The incident, which saw the vessel sink with 640 containers—including 13 containing hazardous cargo like calcium carbide—along with 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, has raised concerns about a potential oil spill drifting southward.

While Tamil Nadu officials say there is no immediate threat to its coastline, the state’s newly approved Tamil Nadu State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan is being put to the test, showcasing its preparedness amid regional maritime challenges.

The contingency plan, formalized on August 21, 2024, by the state government, involves a multidisciplinary committee, including representatives from the State Disaster Management Authority, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Fisheries Department, and Indian Coast Guard.

Approved by the Coast Guard headquarters on July 19, 2024, the plan mandates the procurement of oil spill equipment within 12 months and periodic reviews to ensure its relevance.