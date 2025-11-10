CM Stalin says rivals can never destroy DMK, slams use of SIR to target party

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday accused political rivals of repeatedly attempting to weaken the DMK through various agencies, including the Income Tax Department and the CBI, and now using the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) as a weapon to target the party.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of Srirangam MLA M.Palaniyandi's son in Somarasampettai, Stalin asserted that “no one can ever destroy the DMK.”

The Chief Minister said the DMK was not just a political party but a movement that constantly works for the people, whether in power or not. “A movement never rests; it keeps moving forward. The party keeps working without a moment’s pause,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the AIADMK, Stalin accused the party to be joining the DMK’s Supreme Court petition against SIR only to stage a “drama.” “If they had truly cared, they should have filed their own case long ago. Whatever the BJP says, AIADMK blindly supports,” he added.

Mocking AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said, “He keeps saying yes to the Big Boss in Delhi.”

Stalin said that he always wishes good for the Mutharaiyar community people, saying the Dravidian model government stands for inclusivity and benefits all sections of society.

At the event, MLA Palaniyandi presented a cheque worth Rs 51 lakh as part of his contribution to party funds.