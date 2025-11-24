VCK alleges SIR as premeditated move by BJP to 'disenfranchise' Dalits, Adivasis and minorities

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest in Chennai on Monday against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party alleged that the exercise was a 'conspiracy' to take away citizenship.

Thol Thirumavalavan, MP and the VCK chief, condemned the Election Commission of India and the BJP government for allegedly trying to 'disenfranchise' the Dalits and minorities.

Speaking at the protest, Thirumavalavan questioned the haste in the SIR exercise implementation in Tamil Nadu, which is set to witness Assembly elections in 2026.