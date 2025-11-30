Cyclone Ditwah: Three killed, as many as 56,000 hectares of farmland inundated in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Sunday.

"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Thoothukudi and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," the minister said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai.

As many as 149 cattle died, while 234 houses and hutments were damaged in rain-related incidents, he said.

The minister said that rainwater has inundated 56,000 hectares of paddy fields in the delta districts - Nagapattinam district (24,000 hectares ), Tiruvarur district (15,000 hectares) and Mayiladuthurai (8,000 hectares).

Assessment of damages will begin after the rainwater recedes and Chief Minister MK Stalin will decide on providing compensation for the crop loss, he said.