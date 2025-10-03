Child rights panel must form SOPs to prevent children's involvement in political activities, say activists

COIMBATORE: Child rights activists have alleged that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has been inactive over the deaths of nine children following a stampede at the TVK rally in Karur.

They demanded that it immediately frame strict guidelines and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) banning children from political events and crowded places to prevent such tragedies in the future by inquiring about the deaths of the children.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan told TNIE, "Although there is a directive of the Election Commission that political parties should not involve children in election-related activities such as campaign rallies and meetings, or distributing pamphlets and posters, most political parties irresponsibly use schoolchildren for these activities, in violation of norms."

He alleged that consequently, nine children lost their lives after the stampede at TVK's rally, as the norms had been violated by the organisers and other stakeholders.

“Children become victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at such rallies. The SCPCR and the state government should have taken measures to ensure their safety," he said.

"SCPCR's chairperson and members should have initiated an inquiry into this major incident, but that has not happened. The commission remains inactive, and its failure to perform its duties may undermine the very aim of ensuring children's rights and safety," he said.