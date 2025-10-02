Karur stampede: Artists, intellectuals call for legal action against Vijay

CHENNAI: Over 300 writers, poets, intellectuals, activists and journalists on Thursday issued a joint statement urging the state government to bring actor and TVK president Vijay before the law for the stampede at his Karur rally on Saturday, which killed 41 people.
The statement also called for an inquiry into possible lapses in security and enforcement in Karur, taking into account previous events involving Vijay and their impacts. “Measures to prevent such tragedies and control the crowd should be identified,” it said.
The signatories said they were compelled to issue the statement due to the spread of false information and attempts to belittle the deaths, while the people of Tamil Nadu were grieving.
The statement criticised Vijay, noting that videos from the event showed people were made to wait over seven hours without adequate food, water or toilet facilities, and forced to follow his campaign vehicle without seeing his face—factors that contributed to the stampede and deaths.
It blamed Vijay’s supporters for spreading disinformation suggesting a “conspiracy” and that the actor was not at fault. It also criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for sending a delegation of MPs to Karur while not doing so for riots in Manipur or other incidents, adding that the delegation’s statements reinforced conspiracy theories.
The signatories said there is no objection to Vijay launching a political party or meeting his supporters, but the methods he used were inappropriate for the country’s political culture, public life, and individual dignity. “Moreover, we want to point out that this was what had led to the tragedy as well,” it added.
They argued that Vijay’s earlier rallies in Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Vikkiravandi, and Madurai foreshadowed the Karur disaster. “By flouting traffic rules, travelling in ways that intimidated the public, damaging public property, climbing trees, electricity poles, and nearby buildings, party cadres acted without responsibility, control, or self-discipline.”
Most of them were under 30 years old, with new found interest in politics, who would listen to Vijay’s words. They said that Vijay should have censured them for their excesses and advised them to bring them to the right path. They alleged that Vijay not only failed to take any such initiatives and instead “enjoyed their excesses, considered that them being that way was his strength, and tried to normalise the behaviour,” which ultimately resulted in these unjust deaths.
“Although the calamity unfolded before his eyes, Vijay made no attempt to control the situation and left the spot. After two days of silence, he released a video, strengthened by the conspiracy theories,” they said.
The statement alleged that the video explanation lacked any remorse or moral responsibility for the deaths that happened because of him and instead was revealing of his ulterior motive of escaping accountability by blaming the government.
It emphasized that art and literature should kindle self-respect against oppressed mindset, ideas of liberty, and improve the society. However, Vijay’s approach has been dishonest and deliberately misleading his fans.
They further alleged that the approach is dominated by interest to acquire power without hardwork, thought for people or care for the society.
“With the aim of escaping from the crime, his subsequent moves are indicating that he is even ready to be dependent on the right wing, whom he had earlier identified as his ideological enemies,” they alleged.
It said Vijay’s ill-intention to escape accountability by riding on rumors and fabricated stories must be prevented.
“We recognise our collective responsibility as art and literary personalities to reach out to the children and youth following Vijay and instill in them a sense of social responsibility and values.”
They emphasised that the government should not leave it to the police alone to decide on granting permission for meetings and freedom for rightful assembly and freedom of expression of political parties and other movements and their right to protest, by citing Karur incident as reason.
Some of the prominent signatories included retired judge of Madras High Court Justice K Chandru, retired IAS office MG Devasahayam, human rights activist Henri Tiphagne, writers Vannadhasan, Ponneelan, Kalapriya, Perumal Murugan, Imayam, Bama, and poets Yugabharathi, Sugirtharani, Kutti Revathi, among others.