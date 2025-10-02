Karur stampede: Artists, intellectuals call for legal action against Vijay

CHENNAI: Over 300 writers, poets, intellectuals, activists and journalists on Thursday issued a joint statement urging the state government to bring actor and TVK president Vijay before the law for the stampede at his Karur rally on Saturday, which killed 41 people.

The statement also called for an inquiry into possible lapses in security and enforcement in Karur, taking into account previous events involving Vijay and their impacts. “Measures to prevent such tragedies and control the crowd should be identified,” it said.

The signatories said they were compelled to issue the statement due to the spread of false information and attempts to belittle the deaths, while the people of Tamil Nadu were grieving.

The statement criticised Vijay, noting that videos from the event showed people were made to wait over seven hours without adequate food, water or toilet facilities, and forced to follow his campaign vehicle without seeing his face—factors that contributed to the stampede and deaths.

It blamed Vijay’s supporters for spreading disinformation suggesting a “conspiracy” and that the actor was not at fault. It also criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for sending a delegation of MPs to Karur while not doing so for riots in Manipur or other incidents, adding that the delegation’s statements reinforced conspiracy theories.

The signatories said there is no objection to Vijay launching a political party or meeting his supporters, but the methods he used were inappropriate for the country’s political culture, public life, and individual dignity. “Moreover, we want to point out that this was what had led to the tragedy as well,” it added.