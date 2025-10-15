Karur stampede rocks Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK stages walkout

The September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives at actor-politician Vijay's TVK rally, rocked the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday and the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout.

As Chief Minister MK Stalin rose to make a statement on the issue, the opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami stood up, urging Speaker Appavu to allow him to speak first.

AIADMK members protested, demanding that their party leader be allowed to speak. Later, the opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly.

Addressing reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami claimed that the Karur stampede was unprecedented for any political rally in India.

Flanked by party colleagues at the Secretariat, he accused the state government of "staging a drama to cover up the incident."

Recounting the events inside the House earlier in the day, the former chief minister said he sought permission from the Speaker to make a statement on the stampede.

"I argued with the Speaker that AIADMK is the main opposition party in the Assembly and the party members should be allowed to speak first. Despite my request, the Speaker permitted him (Stalin) to speak first," he said.