Amid unity call, EPS meets Amit Shah

CHENNAI: A day after his belligerent pushback at a public meeting here against any suggestions to readmit estranged leaders like O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran into the AIADMK, the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, met BJP’s chief election strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the former CM reiterated his stance to Shah on Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran. The meeting between Shah and Palaniswami came a week after AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan held discussions with Shah following his 10-day deadline for EPS to initiate steps to unite the factions.

A party leader privy to the matters discussed said Palaniswami conveyed to Shah that any encouragement of “disgruntled elements” in the AIADMK by its ally BJP would cause difficulties in maintaining a “coherent relationship” that is crucial for facing the elections. Though Shah giving audience to Sengottaiyan created disquiet in the AIADMK leadership, nothing was publicly said.

Importantly, party sources said Palaniswami made a representation to Shah to honour Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, revered by the Mukkulathor caste group, with a Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contribution to the freedom struggle.