'Not a Saturday leader': Udhayanidhi takes aim at Vijay over poll campaign

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday took a veiled dig at TVK President Vijay for conducting his campaign for the Assembly elections only on Saturdays. The Deputy CM did not directly name the TVK chief.

Addressing a party function organised by the DMK’s Chennai East District unit to mark the party’s “Mupperum Vizha”, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he used to be out of station at least four or five days a week. “I am not the one to come out only on Saturdays. Most of the days I visit various places, including Sundays,” the Deputy CM said amid cheers from the party cadres.

He said since the launch of the “Magalir Urimaithittam” in September 2023, Rs 1.20 crore women have received a grand total of Rs 24,000 each. Since the rules for the scheme have been relaxed, within two months, more women would be getting this assistance of Rs 1,000, he added.

The deputy CM also revealed that during his interaction with women who receive this assistance in the districts, 90 percent of them stated that this amount is useful for their medical expenses and the educational expenses of their children and grandchildren.

Udhayanidhi, without directly naming the Congress party, a key ally, expressed confidence that it would continue to be part of the alliance.