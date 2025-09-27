'Not a Saturday leader': Udhayanidhi takes aim at Vijay over poll campaign

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday took a veiled dig at TVK President Vijay for conducting his campaign for the Assembly elections only on Saturdays. The Deputy CM did not directly name the TVK chief.
Addressing a party function organised by the DMK’s Chennai East District unit to mark the party’s “Mupperum Vizha”, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he used to be out of station at least four or five days a week. “I am not the one to come out only on Saturdays. Most of the days I visit various places, including Sundays,” the Deputy CM said amid cheers from the party cadres.
He said since the launch of the “Magalir Urimaithittam” in September 2023, Rs 1.20 crore women have received a grand total of Rs 24,000 each. Since the rules for the scheme have been relaxed, within two months, more women would be getting this assistance of Rs 1,000, he added.
The deputy CM also revealed that during his interaction with women who receive this assistance in the districts, 90 percent of them stated that this amount is useful for their medical expenses and the educational expenses of their children and grandchildren.
Udhayanidhi, without directly naming the Congress party, a key ally, expressed confidence that it would continue to be part of the alliance.
Ridiculing the claims of the BJP-led union government that the GST rates have been reduced, the Deputy CM said it was the BJP government that hiked the GST rate eight years ago, and the DMK has been raising its voice against this all these years. The BJP can hoodwink the people living somewhere else, but not the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.
“The Tamil Nadu people have paid Rs 55 lakh crore towards GST during the past eight years. Have they (the union government) repaid that amount to the people?” he asked.
Udayanidhi also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for shifting the stance that his party would not align with the BJP ever. He said people have now “nicknamed Palaniswami — Mugamoodi Palaniswami — since he covered his face while returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house recently in Delhi.”
Udhayanidhi presents Rs 22 crore in cash incentives to 819 sportspersons
CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday distributed cash incentives worth Rs 22 crore to 819 sportspersons who won medals at national and international competitions. Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu was leading the country in recognising and rewarding sportspersons.
“During the last four-and-a-half years, 4,510 sportspersons have received cash incentives to the tune of Rs 150 crore. No other state has provided this level of support within such a short period. For the first time in the state’s history, over 100 sportspersons were given government jobs last year,” he said. The deputy CM also congratulated speed-skater Anandakumar Velkumar and Chess grandmaster R Vaishali for their recent achievements.