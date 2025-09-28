Karur stampede: CM Stalin says no political comment, action will be based on commissions report

KARUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said he would not make any political comment on the Karur stampede that claimed 39 lives, stressing that further action would be based on the findings of the inquiry commission by former High Court Judge, Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

Speaking to reporters after he interacted with the decased families and offered last respects to the bodies, MK Stalin said, "I don’t want to comment anything political. Any action will be based on the findings."

He was responding to questions on preliminary findings, the role of actor-politician Vijay’s possible arrest, and social media criticism over police permissions and crowd management.

Stalin, who said he rushed to Karur after seeing television reports in the morning, reviewed the treatment of patients. Doctors briefed him that 51 people remain in intensive care of which 26 are men and 25 are women.