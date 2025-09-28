Security beefed up at TVK chief Vijay's Chennai home following Karur stampede

CHENNAI: Following the deaths of 39 people in a stampede at a political rally conducted by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party at Karur on Saturday, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has beefed up security at TVK’s President actor Vijay’s house at Panaiyur near Neelankarai on Sunday to avoid any untoward incident.

As per police sources, the additional security include one assistant commissioner of police (ACP), one inspector, and 20 other personnel. Apart from this, four additional personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed, a source said.

Meanwhile, police sources from districts such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram said that oral instructions from senior officers were sent to increase patrols in areas where the residences of TVK’s district secretaries are located to control if any violence breaks out.

On Saturday evening, during the rally at Karur, a stampede-like situation broke out, causing the death of 39 people and resulting in more than 100 people getting injured. While the state government has announced a solatium of Rs. 10 lakhs to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured, TVK announced Rs 20 lakhs to the family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured.