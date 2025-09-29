Local TVK leaders disappear as Karur mourns loss of loved ones

KARUR: Even as TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the Velusamypuram stampede, and Rs 2 lakh to the injured, the absence of his party’s leaders and cadre on the ground drew sharp questions about its preparedness and commitment.

“I know this is not a big amount in the face of such loss. Yet it is my duty to stand with you in spirit,” Vijay said in a statement, adding that his mind was “clouded with sorrow” and assuring that TVK would extend assistance to those undergoing treatment.

But in Karur, the party’s district office on Chinna Andal Koil Street has remained locked since Saturday night. Calls to key functionaries, including district secretary V P Mathiyalagan, went unanswered. Sources said Mathiyalagan’s wife was injured in the chaos.

Several cadre admitted that many leaders fled the venue in panic with their families, switching off phones and exiting WhatsApp groups fearing police cases.

“I asked my parents to stand under a bridge at the Velusamypuram entry point to avoid the crowd. On my way home to Pasupathipalayam, I crossed several ambulances. I reached only by 11 pm,” one functionary said.

Sources said none of the deceased was a TVK card holder, though a member from Vengamedu, S Murugan, was shifted to Madurai GH with fractured ribs and breathing difficulties.

“We are small business owners and office workers. A case will ruin our livelihood,” one functionary said, adding that many also feared backlash from victims’ families and from supporters of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.