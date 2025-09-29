Madras High Court to hear TVK’s plea on Karur stampede on September 29

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear on Monday the TVK’s plea seeking an independent probe into the Karur tragedy (on Saturday) which left 40 people, including children, dead.

Raising doubts over the root cause of the tragedy and the need for preserving the CCTV footage recorded at the spot, TVK lawyers, led by advocate S Arivazhagan, approached Justice M Dhandapani on Sunday for taking up a suo motu case on the incident and ordering an independent probe into it.

However, the judge, who is going to sit in the vacation court in the Madurai Bench, said he would take up the matter if they file a formal petition. He agreed to hear the petition in the Madurai bench on Monday if the filing formalities are completed.

Meanwhile, a victim of the tragedy, A Senthilkannan of Ramanur in Karur, moved the court with a petition seeking to implead him in a pending case over relaxing the severe conditions imposed on the roadshows of Vijay with a prayer for issuing a direction to the DGP not to grant permission for further public events of the actor-politician until the inquiry into the tragedy is completed and accountability is fixed.

Justice N Senthilkumar, a vacation judge, agreed for an urgent hearing in a special sitting on Sunday afternoon when senior counsel G Sankaran requested. However, the hearing was cancelled as the petition was not formally filed. The court also declined to urgently hear a petition by BJP leader and councillor of Greater Chennai Corporation Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the Karur stampede.