NGT asks Tamil Nadu to replicate Kaanum Pongal SOP for all major public gatherings

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to extend the same crowd management and waste disposal protocols implemented during Kaanum Pongal to all major festivals and large public gatherings across the State.

The direction came while the tribunal was hearing a suo motu case on garbage accumulation during Kaanum Pongal.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) informed the tribunal that the coordinated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted for the festival had resulted in visibly cleaner beaches, marking a shift from reactive post-event clean-ups to real-time and preventive waste management.

Judicial Member Pushpa Sathyanarayana pointed out that crowd behaviour remains a major challenge during religious and festive events. Referring to the annual Velankanni festival, she observed that devotees often bring food and discard it on public roads, highlighting the need for stronger awareness and monitoring mechanisms.

The tribunal noted suggestions to deploy student volunteers at large gatherings to guide visitors, discourage littering and reinforce responsible behaviour.

“If students are involved as volunteers, the expected behavioural change will come,” the bench observed, adding that awareness campaigns must go hand in hand with enforcement.

Appearing for the State, the government counsel submitted that pressure on Marina Beach is expected to reduce in the coming months as the number of hawkers is being rationalised.