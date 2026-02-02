NGT asks Tamil Nadu to replicate Kaanum Pongal SOP for all major public gatherings
CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to extend the same crowd management and waste disposal protocols implemented during Kaanum Pongal to all major festivals and large public gatherings across the State.
The direction came while the tribunal was hearing a suo motu case on garbage accumulation during Kaanum Pongal.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) informed the tribunal that the coordinated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted for the festival had resulted in visibly cleaner beaches, marking a shift from reactive post-event clean-ups to real-time and preventive waste management.
Judicial Member Pushpa Sathyanarayana pointed out that crowd behaviour remains a major challenge during religious and festive events. Referring to the annual Velankanni festival, she observed that devotees often bring food and discard it on public roads, highlighting the need for stronger awareness and monitoring mechanisms.
The tribunal noted suggestions to deploy student volunteers at large gatherings to guide visitors, discourage littering and reinforce responsible behaviour.
“If students are involved as volunteers, the expected behavioural change will come,” the bench observed, adding that awareness campaigns must go hand in hand with enforcement.
Appearing for the State, the government counsel submitted that pressure on Marina Beach is expected to reduce in the coming months as the number of hawkers is being rationalised.
According to the submission, the GCC has begun reducing the number of vendors at Marina from over 1,200 to about 300 as part of a broader effort to control litter generation and regulate beach activities.
However, the tribunal cautioned that dilution in enforcement would defeat the purpose of the SOP. It took note of media reports that vendors had misused a temporary ramp constructed for persons with disabilities.
The bench observed that such violations call for strict action and zero tolerance, particularly when facilities meant for accessibility are involved.
The counsel for the civic body placed before the tribunal a slew of measures adopted during Kaanum Pongal, including pre-event planning, multi-shift cleaning operations, enhanced bin placement, deployment of enforcement squads, public announcements, and coordination with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
The Tribunal observed that these measures should not remain festival-specific but must be institutionalised and replicated for other major religious festivals, public events and tourist seasons across Tamil Nadu.
The tribunal also placed on record its appreciation for the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation and other officials for “springing into action” and ensuring effective waste management.
The bench suggested that such inter-departmental coordination meetings be held periodically, not just during festivals, to ensure sustained implementation and effective action on the ground across the State.
The case has been posted for February 17 for submission of compliance reports.