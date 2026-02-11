TN CM Stalin rejects power-sharing demand with allies; Congress says 'respect DMK's views'

CHENNAI: Amid continuing tension over the demand for DMK to share power, particularly from the Congress, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Wednesday asserted that while the alliance with Congress would remain intact, there is no question of sharing power with allies.

Stalin’s comments came a day after the party announced that it would begin the seat-sharing talks with its “friendly parties” from February 22. The announcement came on Tuesday night, hours after the Congress leadership expressed disappointment over DMK’s delay in beginning the seat-sharing talks with the alliance partners.

Speaking at an interaction during a roundtable hosted by the television channel India Today here, Stalin said that his equation with Rahul Gandhi was “cordial” and said they shared a “brotherly attachment,” rooted in concern for people’s welfare and their respective ideological commitments.

When asked directly whether the DMK–Congress alliance would fight the upcoming election together and whether there would be a power-sharing arrangement, Stalin responded that the alliance would continue.

“Definitely. It’s not like what others think. We are confident that we will win together,” he said.

However, on the question of sharing power, the chief minister said, “Power sharing with alliance partners won’t work in Tamil Nadu. We know that and they (congress) also know that well,” he said.