DMK allies hail decision, call it ‘major step towards empowering TN women’

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK-led alliance on Friday welcomed the state government’s decision to credit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore woman beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, while opposition parties termed the move politically motivated.

The state government disbursed Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries, comprising Rs 3,000 as an advance payment for February, March and April, and Rs 2,000 as a ‘special summer assistance’. Chief Minister M K Stalin also released a video message explaining the advance disbursal.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko hailed the move, stating that the CM had once again demonstrated his commitment to women’s welfare after fulfilling the poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to woman head of families. He also expressed confidence that the scheme will continue beyond the Assembly election and pointed to the CM’s announcement that the monthly assistance will be enhanced to Rs 2,000.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the government had honoured its electoral assurance and ensured uninterrupted support to women despite alleged obstacles. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam welcomed the decision, noting that the advance payment would help families manage additional expenses during the summer months. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and MMK president M H Jawahirullah described the disbursal as a significant step towards strengthening women’s financial security.

However, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the sudden disbursal reflected the ruling party’s apprehension over the upcoming election and termed it a poll stunt.

NTK leader Seeman criticised the government for failing to fulfil its 2021 poll promise of waiving students’ education loans, accusing it of attempting to woo voters with the Rs 5,000 disbursal.