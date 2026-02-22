TN assembly polls: Congress leader KC Venugopal meets CM Stalin amid uncertainty over seat-sharing

CHENNAI: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, who heads the party’s candidate screening committee for Tamil Nadu, met Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence on Sunday night. The meeting came amid uncertainty over seat-sharing talks, as the ruling DMK had formed a committee but did not fix a date or formally invite the Congress for negotiations.

In the meeting that lasted for about 45 minutes, the Congress delegation stressed for a larger number of seats than it got in 2021, sources said. Venugopal met DMK president MK Stalin separately, who was accompanied by DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, they added. Although the numbers have not been finalised, sources said that the DMK was in no mood to increase the seats for Congress.

"While Venugopal requested an increase in the number of seats, DMK was stubborn in maintaining the same 25 seats that were allocated in the 2021 Assembly election. Stalin has conveyed to Venugopal that they cannot increase the number as per Congress' demands, as they have to accommodate new allies," sources said. They added that any increase in seats for the Congress is likely to be nominal at best, limited to one or two seats.

The meeting assumes significance as the committee formed by the DMK has not yet invited Congress for seat-sharing talks. The committee held talks with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday and has invited Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) for seat-sharing talks on Monday. Talks with CPM and CPI are scheduled on February 26 and 27, respectively.