Tamil Nadu polls: DMK forms seat-sharing panel under TR Baalu for talks with allies

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday announced the constitution of a 7-member seat-sharing committee under party's senior leader TR Baalu to hold parleys with its allies, days after it sealed a poll pact with the DMDK.

The swift move to rope in the DMDK rendered a blow to its rival AIADMK, which has been attempting to woo the Vijayakanth-founded party to the NDA to collectively take on the DMK in the upcoming Assembly election.

A source in the DMK said the party was likely to commence seat-sharing negotiations with its allies from February 22.

In addition to accommodating the DMDK, the party is likely to allocate more seats to the Congress for this poll.

Ruling out any scope for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, MDMK chief Vaiko, an ally of the DMK, said the Dravidian major would return to power with an absolute majority of its own. "I am fully confident that DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will form the government again by winning the 2026 Assembly election," Vaiko said.

"The upcoming elections will not be a big test of strength. DMK will win in most of the seats. I want to reiterate that there is no chance of a coalition government," he told reporters in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a senior DMK leader said: "Our leader (Stalin) has put the allies on poll mode. As promised, our president has formed the committee and he would fast track the talks and conclude them probably by this month-end or early next month so that the parties could undertake a joint election campaign."

For its part, the DMK has undertaken a public outreach campaign to explain the achievements of the DMK government and to "expose the betrayal of the Centre and its slave, the AIADMK," he said.