AIADMK unveils more populist poll sops, offers Rs 10,000 one-time aid to families

CHENNAI: Escalating populist announcements ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled five more promises, including a one-time cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to all families to offset rising living costs caused by multiple taxes imposed by the DMK government.

The former chief minister has already announced 10 populist promises in two earlier instalments, including enhancing the monthly aid for women heads of family ration cardholders to Rs 2,000.

Palaniswami announced the third instalment of electoral promises at the AIADMK headquarters on Tuesday, marking the birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

He alleged that the DMK regime, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has imposed multiple taxes over the past five years, leading to a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities and severely affecting the public.

Palaniswami said the taxes include property tax, house tax, electricity charges and drinking water tax, multiplying the daily financial burden on families. “To reduce this hardship, compassionate assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to every family,” he said.