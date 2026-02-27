DMK, allies and Opposition united in demand for single-phase Assembly election in TN

CHENNAI: Recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday unanimously demanded that the polling for the Assembly elections be conducted in a single day. However, they differed in timing and campaign period. Parties expressed their views to a team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who held consultations with them here on Thursday.

While the AIADMK sought the polling in the first phase of the elections to the four states and a UT (TN, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry), NTK leader Seeman urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to schedule it in the final phase to minimise the gap between polling and counting, thereby reducing the time required to safeguard EVMs.

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar favoured limiting it to 15 days to curb expenditure, while Seeman called for at least 40 days to enable statewide outreach.

DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi and N R Elango said that although 75,035 booths were announced before the SIR exercise, most collectors have not properly rationalised them or consulted recognised political parties and the public. The party urged the ECI to direct DEOs to complete rationalisation based on the final roll to enable BLA-2 appointments. Further, citing errors in names and outdated voter ID details, it called for special camps to rectify the rolls.