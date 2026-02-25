'Zero plus zero': AIADMK-BJP alliance means nothing upcoming TN elections, says CM Stalin

KANNIYAKUMARI: AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu would not translate into power, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.
“AIADMK is relying on Dabba Engine BJP while BJP is banking on the sinking ship AIADMK. Zero plus zero will be zero. It will not result in power. Our Dravidian model governance is a super-fast engine,” Stalin said while addressing the people during a government function on the second day of his two day visit to Kanniyakumari.
“This election means Tamil Nadu Vs NDA. Tamil Nadu should be ruled from St. George Fort. There should not be a situation that it is governed from Delhi. BJP is hell bent on defeating Tamil Nadu on all aspects. BJP won’t be in the state if the development is there. If BJP is there, there won’t be any development,” he said.
Referring to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that the visit is because of the upcoming election.
“His (Modi’s) alliance partners are afraid of (his visits) because the defeat margin of NDA will be huge if PM makes more visits as people will be reminded that he did not do anything to Tamil Nadu.”
Citing approval from the Union cabinet for metro rail projects in Gujarat, Stalin said that there was nothing to Tamil Nadu.
Reacting to the ban on sale of meat near schools and religious places in Bihar, Stalin asked who were they to decide what one should eat. “They are obsessed with unleashing such a situation in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
CM also touched upon the issue of attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, questioning the BJP led union government over the action on the issue.
Stalin also recalled his half a century of political journey from when he was only 14 years of age, and his rise from being an MLA to becoming the chief minister.
“You have handed over your future to me. I would be loyal and I have been working to keep up your trust. I am working beyond my capacity not only for those who voted (for me) but also for those who did not vote (for me).”
Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated 1217 completed projects worth Rs 632.35 crore, laid foundation stone for 1237 new projects worth Rs 294.09 lakh and distributed welfare measures worth Rs 858.92 crore to 3,12,082 beneficiaries.
The projects included laying ground stone for neo tidel park to be constructed at Rs 30 crore at Agastheerwarm taluk.
While announcing six new projects for Kanniyakumari district, Stalin said that he will face backlash from the Congress men if he did not announce new projects to the district during his today’s visit.
The six new projects are Rs 28. 20 crore drinking water scheme and Rs 25 crore estimate sewage treatment plant for Kanniyakumari; AVM channel at Colachel, Mandaikadu area would restored at Rs 1. 20 crore; Kaliyakkavilai-Kanniyakumari road would be widened at required places at Rs 9 crore; Mulagumoodu St Mary's Basilica would be restored at Rs 2 crore; Education, marriage and other assistance given by fishermen welfare board would be increased; and Rs 2, 000 per month would be given to the family of fishermen missing in the sea till received insurance and other assistance.