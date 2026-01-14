TVK calls Rahul's support to 'Jana Nayagan' a 'friendly gesture', Congress says no politics in it

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has said it considered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support to Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' as a "friendly gesture" whereas Tamil Nadu Congress has maintained that their leader's statement was aimed at "undemocratic methods" of Censor board and no 'political motive' behind it.

Since the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, he was supportive, and his statement today in favour of the Vijay's final film, and opposing the Centre was a friendly gesture, a senior leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said on Tuesday.

He, however, declined to be drawn into any speculation on poll alliance and said this decision could only be made by the party chief.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said Gandhi's statement was only aimed at the 'undemocratic methods' of the Censor Board and there was nothing political or electoral motivation behind the statement.

"Our leader Rahul's statement hitting out at the I&B Ministry for its attempt to block Jana Nayagan is to unmask the real face of Modi-led government, which is not only undemocratic, but fascist and the statement has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics," a senior Congress leader said.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party will only align with the DMK, and this was 200 per cent clear. "There will be no change at all," he added.

A TVK leader said: "Right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi is friendly towards our party founder leader Vijay. When the Karur stampede happened, he spoke to Vijay.

Today, he has given this statement in support of 'Jana Nayagan' and opposing the Centre."

He further said, "though we welcome the friendly gesture, we do not want to get into any speculation and all alliance decisions are only taken by our party chief."