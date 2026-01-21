TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK joining NDA is mere opportunism, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

With senior Congress leaders Manickam Tagore voicing out for a share in power and not just a share in seats, and Praveen Chakravarthy openly stating that TVK's Vijay has undoubtedly risen into a political force in Tamil Nadu, raised doubts regarding the DMK-Congress alliance's strength in the INDIA bloc.

Amid this situation, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders in the saffron party are continuously stating that DMK-Congress would not last till the election.

When asked about it, Selvaperunthagai asserted that it was only the BJP's desire and dream. He added that the BJP is aiming to isolate Congress and break the INDIA bloc. He highlighted that the party's high command will soon reveal positive news about its alliance in the State.

Notably, on January 17, Congress's high command directed its leaders in TN to speak in one voice and maintain discipline.