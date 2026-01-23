'Whistle Podu': Take a look at interesting links between Vijay and whistle as ECI allocates TVK its symbol

The best of election moments has already begun for TVK, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotting the 'whistle' symbol to the party on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons, the party's Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar expressed joy over the announcement and said that party chief Vijay had chosen the whistle symbol as the first preference out of ten symbols that TVK had submitted to ECI for consideration in November last year.

After the allocation of the symbol, Vijay, in an X post, said," The first victorious chapter in the electoral and political history of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has begun."

He said that a whistle is a sound of exuberance and a sound made by people on reaching their goal after working on it tirelessly. He said that the whistle lies in the hands of those who protect people, and added that, in a way, the whistle can be considered a symbol of 'security'.

"From kids to adults, the sound of a whistle brings in positivity... Being allotted a whistle symbol is, in fact, a source of motivation and comes as a gift bestowed upon TVK by nature," he said.

Vijay and the whistle connect

In GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), released on September 5, 2024, in theatres, a few months after Vijay launched his party, there comes a song 'Whistle Podu', roaring with the lyrics GOAT Ku Whistle Podu... Automatic ah Whistle Podu... Dragon Vettaikku Whistle Podu... Hey Nanbi, Hey Nanba, Hey Whistle Adi Ennodu..( transl. whistle for GOAT, whistle by default, whistle for a dragon hunt, hey my friends, just whistle with me).

Then, the song shot as taking place in a pub, was heavily criticised for being placed in the 13th minute of the movie, right after Vijay's action sequence, disturbing the narrative. Now, in a matter of 24 hours after the symbol allocation announcement, it has become the TVK cadres' and fans' anthem.