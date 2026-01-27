Madras HC sets aside single judge order directing CBFC to grant censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a single judge which directed CBFC to grant censor certificate to top actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit.

The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain.

The film is stated to be Vijay's last, ahead of his full-fledged political entry.

The High Court allowed the producer of Jana Nayagan to approach the single judge for early disposal of the case.

It also stated that the single judge is at liberty to decide whether the decision taken to refer the matter to revising committee is correct or not.

The Bench on January 20 reserved orders, on the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, against an order passed by Justice Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.