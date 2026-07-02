TVK, friendly parties to roll out a formal alliance soon

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK and its friendly parties have officially transitioned their informal bloc into a formal electoral alliance to contest the state’s upcoming elections. Led by Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, the significant decision was finalised during a high-level coordination meeting held on Wednesday at a private resort in Mamallapuram.

This strategic unification is aimed at solidifying their political presence and streamline campaign efforts ahead of the next polls.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML chief K M Kader Mohideen, MDMK leader Vaiko, and MPs and MLAs of the friendly parties participated in the meeting.

After listening to the opinion of the alliance leaders, Vijay assured all friendly parties that TVK would be firm on secularism, social justice, and corruption-free governance.

“We have taken three important decisions. Form a coordination committee, frame a common minimum programme for the alliance parties to work on common principles, and coin a new name for the alliance,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MP Manickam Tagore told reporters soon after the meeting.

Answering questions on whether the TVK would be part of INDIA bloc, Manickam Tagore said, “As of now, the INDIA bloc has parties that have MPs in Parliament. Once TVK enters Parliament, their stand (on joining the INDIA bloc) will be discussed. For now, we are working to build a front at the state level.”