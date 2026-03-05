Attack for 'caste-fanatic rowdies’ tag, say police on Nanguneri sickle attack incident

TIRUNELVELI: Members of the gang that went on a rampage in Perumpathu near Nanguneri attacking people with sickles belonged to an MBC community and intended to establish themselves as caste-fanatic rowdies driven by caste pride.

They targeted men from a BC community of the village but ended up killing an SC man and a worker from north India, highly placed police sources told TNIE.

According to sources, two of the seven suspects were involved in two major crimes – a caste-related atrocity and a sexual offence – when they were juveniles.

“One of the suspects had come out on bail in a theft case, three days before the Monday attack. They chose to attack BC residents of Perumpathu, who already had an enmity with the MBC villagers of Manjakulam, to gain prominence within their community,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.