Attack for 'caste-fanatic rowdies’ tag, say police on Nanguneri sickle attack incident

TIRUNELVELI: Members of the gang that went on a rampage in Perumpathu near Nanguneri attacking people with sickles belonged to an MBC community and intended to establish themselves as caste-fanatic rowdies driven by caste pride.
They targeted men from a BC community of the village but ended up killing an SC man and a worker from north India, highly placed police sources told TNIE.
According to sources, two of the seven suspects were involved in two major crimes – a caste-related atrocity and a sexual offence – when they were juveniles.
“One of the suspects had come out on bail in a theft case, three days before the Monday attack. They chose to attack BC residents of Perumpathu, who already had an enmity with the MBC villagers of Manjakulam, to gain prominence within their community,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.
Nanguneri police are continuing to investigate whether any other persons, particularly an MBC rowdy who is currently in prison, are involved in incident, sources said, adding that not all the seven arrested were intoxicated.
On Wednesday afternoon, the family of Odisha worker D Trinath Kata received his body and cremated it in Tirunelveli corporation’s crematorium. His family sought financial assistance from Tamil Nadu and Odisha governments.
When contacted, collector Dr R Sukumar told TNIE that the TN government would arrange a free house to the family based on eligibility. “We do not have a provision to give financial assistance to murder victims,” he said, adding that the suspects may be detained under Goondas Act.
Meanwhile, the family of John Mark, the SC victim, refused to receive his body, demanding arrest of all culprits and stringent action against them.