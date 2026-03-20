TVK rejects claim that Vijay ‘filmed crowd’ at fatal Karur rally for Jana Nayagan

CHENNAI: TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday rubbished an allegation that party chief Vijay used sophisticated gear to film the massive crowds seen at the fatal Karur rally for use in his yet-to-be released film.

Asserting that such claims lacked common sense, the TVK joint general secretary, said anyone with basic knowledge would know that "what happened in Karur was not film shooting."

It was alleged by some on social media that Vijay had used footage from his rallies in his yet-to-be-released movie.

Speaking to reporters at the party's office in Panaiyur, Kumar said the parent of a victim in the Karur stampede has lodged a complaint with the Karur Superintendent of Police.

"I just received information that a parent who lost a child has complained to the Karur SP stating that some individuals are wrongly using the Karur issue for politics. We are also consulting our lawyers and after getting permission from our leader, we will lodge complaints with the Election Commission or other appropriate authorities against those spreading such false news," he said.

To a query about when the CBI investigation will be completed into the Karur stampede last year that claimed 41 lives and left several injured, Kumar said, "Only the CBI can answer."

"They will announce when the investigation ends and what they are going to do next. At any time, we are ready to cooperate with them," he said.

The CBI questioned Vijay for over seven hours at its headquarters in New Delhi on March 15 over the stampede during his rally in Karur. This was the third session of questioning for Vijay. He has been examined twice in January.