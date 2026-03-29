TVK’s candidate mix: Vijay bets on loyalists, political imports for poll debut

With Vijay unveiling TVK’s list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, his fledgling party is set to make its electoral debut, banking on a mix of grassroots loyalists and leaders drawn from Dravidian parties.

At an event organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday to introduce the candidates, Vijay framed the contest as a direct fight between his party — which he called a "people’s alliance" — and the DMK, sharpening his pitch against the state’s dominant force.

Vijay will himself contest from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East — taking the battle into key urban strongholds.

Analysts say his choice of Tiruchirappalli East signals an attempt to carry his "pure force" narrative into the central Tamil Nadu hub, long seen as a bellwether for the state’s political direction.

The DMK has fielded RD Sekar from Perambur and retained Inigo Iruthayaraj in Tirchirappalli East. While AIADMK has allocated the Perambur seat to its ally, PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, in Tiruchirapalli East it will be fielding a new face, G Rajasekaran.