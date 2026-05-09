TN thriller: Vijay set to form new government with VCK's unconditional support

Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay is learnt to have secured the numbers required to form the government in Tamil Nadu after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) reportedly extended unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

VCK handed over its letter of support to the TVK. With it, the TVK-led coalition's strength rises to 118 seats, the exact majority mark, and paves way for the formation of the first coalition government in the state

"Victory," TVK leader Adhav Arjuna thanked the coalition partners, showing a letter from VCK extending support to TVK on government formation.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan earlier was set to make the announcement, but with a set of conditions, the important among them being the continuation of welfare schemes introduced during the DMK government.

Among the conditions, VCK has prioritised the continuation of two commissions: one set up by the DMK government to recommend a law to prevent honour killings, and another formed to consider reservations in promotions in government jobs.

However, this was only the final word.

TNIE also learnt that the party has explored the possibilities of seeking a share in power and demanding for a Chief Ministerial post.

Although Thirumavalavan had earlier indicated he would follow the line taken by the Left parties, a high-level VCK meeting threw up a different idea of suggesting to seek a share of power in the new government.

While one section pushed for a ministerial berth or the post of Deputy Chief Minister in a TVK-led government, another floated an idea of making Thirumavalavan the Chief Minister, backed by both the DMK and the AIADMK, sources privy to the meeting told TNIE.

It is this proposal that prompted Thirumavalavan to visit DMK president MK Stalin at his Cenotaph Road residence for a consultation.

Stalin was reportedly receptive to the idea, but raised questions about future electoral politics, including in which alliance VCK plans to contest the next elections if both Dravidian majors backed Thirumavalavan for the top post.

The same proposal was also taken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sources close to EPS, however, said he outrightly rejected it, noting it would damage his core vote bank.

On Saturday morning, EPS posted in a social media platform X, extending his greetings to the party set to form a new government