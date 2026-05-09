Vijay to form new TN government as VCK, IUML extend support; to meet Governor shortly

Ending the five-day-long suspense, the VCK on Saturday declared unconditional support to Vijay-led TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, and the actor-politician is expected to call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar soon.

Shortly after VCK's decision to back Vijay, another DMK ally, the IUML also extended support to TVK. IUML has two MLAs.

With the two small parties' support, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to120, two more than the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

After securing numbers to form the government, the TVK chief left for Lok Bhavan to call on Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Also putting an end to speculation and uncertainty over the new dispensation, TVK leader Adhav Arujuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

"Victory" said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the Chief Minister.

VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK's maiden government.

With the support of VCK's two MLAs, TVK has now touched the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member TN Assembly.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan earlier was set to make the announcement, but with a set of conditions, the important among them being the continuation of welfare schemes introduced during the DMK government.

Among the conditions, VCK has prioritised the continuation of two commissions: one set up by the DMK government to recommend a law to prevent honour killings, and another formed to consider reservations in promotions in government jobs.

TNIE also learnt that the party has explored the possibilities of seeking a share in power and demanding for a Chief Ministerial post.

Although Thirumavalavan had earlier indicated he would follow the line taken by the Left parties, a high-level VCK meeting threw up a different idea of suggesting to seek a share of power in the new government.

While one section pushed for a ministerial berth or the post of Deputy Chief Minister in a TVK-led government, another floated an idea of making Thirumavalavan the Chief Minister, backed by both the DMK and the AIADMK, sources privy to the meeting told TNIE.

It is this proposal that prompted Thirumavalavan to visit DMK president MK Stalin at his Cenotaph Road residence for a consultation.

Stalin was reportedly receptive to the idea, but raised questions about future electoral politics, including in which alliance VCK plans to contest the next elections if both Dravidian majors backed Thirumavalavan for the top post.

The same proposal was also taken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sources close to EPS, however, said he outrightly rejected it, noting it would damage his core vote bank.

On Saturday morning, EPS posted in a social media platform X, extending his greetings to the party set to form a new government