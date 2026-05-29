Will not hesitate to demand CBI enquiry into 'horse trading' by TVK: AIADMK

AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy on Friday said that the party will demand a CBI investigation if the alleged poaching of lawmakers via "multi-crore cash" transfers by the ruling TVK continues.

Four AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK, triggering an intense debate among political parties in the state. They were among the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.

Accusing that TVK had forced four AIADMK MLAs to resign through horse-trading involving "crores of rupees", Krishnamurthy said, "If they continue to commit such wrongdoings, I am duty-bound to firmly state at this moment that we will not hesitate to place a demand for a CBI enquiry into this, with the approval of party's general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami."

Targeting TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Krishnamurthy claimed that he was focusing entirely on poaching AIADMK functionaries rather than serving the public.

He further alleged that Arjuna was utilising his ministerial chamber in the Secretariat to induct members from other political parties. "Is that a government Secretariat or TVK office? The public and neutral observers are asking this question," Krishnamurthy said.

The AIADMK whip claimed that Arjuna had previously approached Palaniswami, seeking to join the party and secure a deputy general secretary post.

"Palaniswami flatly refused to admit him into the AIADMK, citing his track record of being expelled or suspended from previous parties, including the DMK and the VCK, for wrongdoings," Krishnamurthy said, adding that Arjuna joined TVK only after being rejected by the AIADMK.