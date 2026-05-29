Will not hesitate to demand CBI enquiry into 'horse trading' by TVK: AIADMK

AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy on Friday said that the party will demand a CBI investigation if the alleged poaching of lawmakers via "multi-crore cash" transfers by the ruling TVK continues.
Four AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK, triggering an intense debate among political parties in the state. They were among the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.
Accusing that TVK had forced four AIADMK MLAs to resign through horse-trading involving "crores of rupees", Krishnamurthy said, "If they continue to commit such wrongdoings, I am duty-bound to firmly state at this moment that we will not hesitate to place a demand for a CBI enquiry into this, with the approval of party's general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami."
Targeting TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Krishnamurthy claimed that he was focusing entirely on poaching AIADMK functionaries rather than serving the public.
He further alleged that Arjuna was utilising his ministerial chamber in the Secretariat to induct members from other political parties. "Is that a government Secretariat or TVK office? The public and neutral observers are asking this question," Krishnamurthy said.
The AIADMK whip claimed that Arjuna had previously approached Palaniswami, seeking to join the party and secure a deputy general secretary post.
"Palaniswami flatly refused to admit him into the AIADMK, citing his track record of being expelled or suspended from previous parties, including the DMK and the VCK, for wrongdoings," Krishnamurthy said, adding that Arjuna joined TVK only after being rejected by the AIADMK.
Brushing aside the impact of recent defections, Krishnamurthy cited the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 1996 remarks, characterising those who betray the party as "shed hair" that does not affect the core strength of the organisation.
He emphasised that while top-level leaders can be replaced by creating hundreds of new ones, the real strength lies in the party's 2.16 crore grassroots workers who remain fiercely loyal to Palaniswami's leadership.
Krishnamurthy also categorically rejected rumours of a covert understanding or coalition talks between the AIADMK and the DMK, asserting that the AIADMK was founded by MG Ramachandran specifically to oppose the DMK.
"Oil and water can never mix. Our general secretary has never spoken to anyone about a coalition government with the DMK," he clarified.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's promise of providing a "clean administration", the AIADMK leader claimed that the state's law and order situation had completely collapsed.
He alleged that more than 20 murders, an equal number of sexual assaults, and rampant instances of robbery and ganja smuggling have gripped Tamil Nadu recently.
He further cited recent violent clashes between VCK and DMK workers in the Ponnam area as proof of public distress.
(With inputs from PTI)