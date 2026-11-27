The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's resignation, accusing the TVK government of causing a constitutional breakdown by defying the Supreme Court's order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon.

Describing the apex court's latest order as a "big slap on the ugly face of appeasement politics" of the state government, the organisation said the chief minister should step down or his government should be suspended.

VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain accused Vijay of making a mockery of the Supreme Court's orders and said no one should be allowed to do so.

"It is a big slap on the ugly face of appeasement politics. There is complete constitutional breakdown in Tamil Nadu by Joseph Vijay. If he doesn't resign, his government should be suspended. No one should be allowed to make a mockery of the orders of Supreme Court," Jain said in a post on X.

In another post, he said, "Joseph Vijay should resign immediately. He created the situation of constitutional breakdown in Tamil Nadu. Now it is clear that government machinery can insult Hindu faith any time. Liberation of Hindu temples from the clutches of government is the need of time."

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon pillar in Tamil Nadu on November 28 and suspended the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple's board of trustees over its "wilful and flagrant disobedience" of a November 20 court order.