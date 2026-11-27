The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's resignation, accusing the TVK government of causing a constitutional breakdown by defying the Supreme Court's order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon.
Describing the apex court's latest order as a "big slap on the ugly face of appeasement politics" of the state government, the organisation said the chief minister should step down or his government should be suspended.
VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain accused Vijay of making a mockery of the Supreme Court's orders and said no one should be allowed to do so.
"It is a big slap on the ugly face of appeasement politics. There is complete constitutional breakdown in Tamil Nadu by Joseph Vijay. If he doesn't resign, his government should be suspended. No one should be allowed to make a mockery of the orders of Supreme Court," Jain said in a post on X.
In another post, he said, "Joseph Vijay should resign immediately. He created the situation of constitutional breakdown in Tamil Nadu. Now it is clear that government machinery can insult Hindu faith any time. Liberation of Hindu temples from the clutches of government is the need of time."
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon pillar in Tamil Nadu on November 28 and suspended the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple's board of trustees over its "wilful and flagrant disobedience" of a November 20 court order.
The top court directed court-appointed receivers to ensure the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill using the flame lit at the Uchaipillaiyar mandapam on November 24.
The bench also directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to protect a dargah located nearby and ensure that those visiting it are neither obstructed nor prevented from offering prayers.
The court also castigated the temple trustees for not complying with its November 20 order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure and said they categorically took a stand that they would not implement the order.
The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court on Wednesday over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.
Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at the customary Uchaipillaiyar mandapam at Thiruparankundram on November 24.
The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.
For decades, the lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchaipillaiyar temple, on the lower slopes.
Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the dargah.
(With inputs from PTI)