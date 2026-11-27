The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP, Madurai Collector and others over the alleged wilful violation of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar in Thiruparankundram. Observing that executive authorities appeared to have acted on the directions of their political bosses, the court said it would "set right anybody trying to create constitutional chaos".

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said disobedience of its orders, particularly by executive authorities, could not go unchecked and must be dealt with an "iron hand". It directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appear personally and file an affidavit detailing emails, phone calls and messages exchanged between officials in connection with the matter.

The court also suspended the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and directed that the lamp be lit at Deepathoon on Saturday (November 28) using the flame from Uchipillaiyar mandapam. It handed over security of the temple and Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, citing the Tamil Nadu Police's failure to implement its order.

The developments came during the hearing of contempt petitions and other applications over the non-compliance with the November 20 order, which had permitted the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), accused the Tamil Nadu government of "aggravated contempt" and "administrative arrogance", alleging that police stopped ASI officials from approaching the pillar at 3 pm on November 20. He said the temple trustees had informed the ASI that they had received no instructions from senior officials regarding the team's entry.

Mehta urged the court to ensure that the lamp was lit before hearing the officials accused of contempt. He also sought monitoring by an independent agency, alleging that police personnel had occupied the entire premises.