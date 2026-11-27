The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP, Madurai Collector and others over the alleged wilful violation of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar in Thiruparankundram. Observing that executive authorities appeared to have acted on the directions of their political bosses, the court said it would "set right anybody trying to create constitutional chaos".
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said disobedience of its orders, particularly by executive authorities, could not go unchecked and must be dealt with an "iron hand". It directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appear personally and file an affidavit detailing emails, phone calls and messages exchanged between officials in connection with the matter.
The court also suspended the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and directed that the lamp be lit at Deepathoon on Saturday (November 28) using the flame from Uchipillaiyar mandapam. It handed over security of the temple and Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, citing the Tamil Nadu Police's failure to implement its order.
The developments came during the hearing of contempt petitions and other applications over the non-compliance with the November 20 order, which had permitted the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on Tuesday.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), accused the Tamil Nadu government of "aggravated contempt" and "administrative arrogance", alleging that police stopped ASI officials from approaching the pillar at 3 pm on November 20. He said the temple trustees had informed the ASI that they had received no instructions from senior officials regarding the team's entry.
Mehta urged the court to ensure that the lamp was lit before hearing the officials accused of contempt. He also sought monitoring by an independent agency, alleging that police personnel had occupied the entire premises.
However, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai Collector, disputed the ASI's account, saying its officials had been consulted and several meetings held with them. He submitted that the court should first determine whether a prima facie case of contempt had been made out.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the Madurai Police Commissioner, told the bench that more than 5,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order and prohibitory orders had been imposed. The bench responded by asking the commissioner whether he was shedding "real or crocodile tears".
The court said its hearing would remain confined to the alleged non-compliance with its November 20 order and would not extend to the main dispute. It also observed that its directions were binding on the state, its officials and religious institutions, and were not an invitation to negotiate.
The bench said the conduct of the officials prima facie pointed to administrative chaos in Tamil Nadu and that any attempt by anyone, regardless of position, to undermine the course of justice would not be tolerated.
On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government had apologised to the Supreme Court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the temple authorities. Despite the court's permission, the lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam on November 24, and not at Deepathoon.
(With inputs from PTI)