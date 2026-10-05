TN bypolls: A test of Vijay's hold, a chance for DMK to claw back

Polling preparations are complete for the October 6 bypolls in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, with the closely watched contests set to test the ruling TVK government and the opposition DMK.

The high-stakes campaigns, marked by an unusually heavy presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, have underlined the political importance of the bypolls.

For the TVK, which came to power in May, the results will be an early test of Vijay's government and could determine whether the party can strengthen its position in the 234-member Assembly. For the DMK, which was pushed to the third position in the April Assembly polls, the contests offer an opportunity to regain political ground. The AIADMK, meanwhile, is seeking to revive its fortunes after its electoral setback.

The bypolls have turned into a five-cornered contest involving the ruling TVK, DMK, AIADMK, the Left parties and a Tamil nationalist outfit.

The Opposition has alleged that the vacancies were created through "horse-trading", forcing voters to return to the polls. The TVK has rejected the charge, saying the AIADMK MLAs resigned after becoming disillusioned with the Palaniswami camp's alleged attempts to join hands with the DMK.

Vijay has fielded K Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram, both former AIADMK MLAs who resigned and later joined the TVK. They face key challenges from DMK's I Paranthamen and AIADMK's Kanitha Sampath in Madurantakam, and DMK's S Suganya and AIADMK's K Bhanumathi in Dharapuram.