DMK backs Rahul Gandhi's stir against CEC, but slams his silence on TN SIR deletions

The DMK on Wednesday backed the Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA Bloc protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation while questioning the Congress leader's silence on deletions in Tamil Nadu under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the lead up to 2026 Assembly Elections.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday defended the Lok Sabha LoP's agitation over the SIR-CEC issue in Delhi, saying the government does not want him to protest because it wants to govern the country according to its wishes and not according to the law.

Elangovan said "manipulation" of elections had taken place because of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and that he must resign, which, he said, was the demand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties.

It is the right of citizens to agitate in a democracy as the people are the bosses, the DMK leader told reporters in Chennai.

When the government does something wrong, it is the people who have to fight against it and that is their right as they elected the government, he contended.

Elangovan was responding to a question on police detaining leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital during protests seeking Kumar's resignation.

"So, if the CEC plays a role in favour of the ruling party, that is undemocratic. They should respect law. That is why Rahul Gandhi was agitating yesterday. But this government does not want him to agitate, because they want to they run the country not according to law, by but by their wishes. That is the problem," the DMK leader alleged.

"So, they have to come to power, it is not with the support of the people. By manipulating elections. That is what has happened because of Gyanesh Kumar. So, Gyanesh Kumar should resign, that is the demand Rahul Gandhi, Congress party, and other parties are making. They should respect that, and Gyanesh Kumar should resign," the former MP added.