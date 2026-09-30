TN CM Vijay sharpens attack on DMK at Dharapuram rally; accuses AIADMK of betraying MGR, Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the main opposition DMK and hit out at the key Dravidian major AIADMK by accusing it of betraying its iconic leaders MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a public meeting in Dharapuram for the October 6 bypoll, Vijay yet again dubbed the DMK as an evil force and sought votes for his party's candidate P Sathyabama.

He urged the people to teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK and DMK who tried to "scuttle" government formation initiatives by the TVK by plotting together.

Vijay said voting for either the AIADMK or DMK does not make any difference and alleged that both parties were just the same. Both pretend outwardly, but they have a tacit understanding, he alleged.

The TVK government was implementing promises and ensured graft-free governance, Vijay said. He listed out various welfare initiatives of the government, including the just-rolled-out gold ring for newborns scheme.

Asserting that his party viewed all faiths equally, he said TVK would greet them on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi, Christmas and Bakrid.