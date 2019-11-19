Home States Telangana

Labour commissioner to decide on fate of RTC staff: Telangana High Court

The unions leading the strike are now exploring their options, including calling off the strike, which has entered a record 45th day.

Published: 19th November 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

RTC JAC leaders Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy ending their hunger strike in Hyderabad on Monday

RTC JAC leaders Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy ending their hunger strike in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court on Monday referred the RTC strike to the labour commissioner, the unions leading the strike are now exploring their options, including calling off the strike, which has entered a record 45th day.

RTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy, after ending his hunger strike at the hospital on the request of the Opposition political parties, said they would take a decision on calling off the strike on Tuesday evening after going through a copy of the court verdict.

ALSO READ| Telangana RTC stir: Staff who rejoined still await September salary

He hoped the state government would deal with the issue with a humane attitude, and as a measure of building an atmosphere of mutual trust, the JAC has called off the Sadak Bandh scheduled for Tuesday. He, however, said the strike would continue till a decision is taken on it, and appealed to employees to go ahead with other forms of protest. "We are awaiting the (court) order copy. We will take a decision on the strike tomorrow evening. The sadak bandh protest stands deferred," Ashwathama Reddy said on Monday.

This statement and that of the RTC workers’ counsel in court, that the employees were willing to call off the strike if they were assured that they could resume duties without any problem, led to an impression that the staff were not in the mood to continue the strike.

Ethically, the RTC JAC has to call off the strike since the resolution process has been ordered, with the court referring the strike to the labour commissioner to resolve the issue within two weeks or refer it to the labour court.

ALSO READ| TSRTC JAC leaders E Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy call off hunger strike

Meanwhile, officials in the Labour department are contemplating referring the case to the labour court directly without reopening it because negotiations between the RTC management and unions had failed, and a failure report had already been submitted to the High Court.

Earlier in the day, the court, giving its verdict in the case, ordered conciliation by the labour commissioner.
“This court cannot monitor this complicated dispute. Since the Supreme Court has held that the high courts cannot declare the strike either legal or illegal, the labour court is the appropriate forum to decide on it”, the bench noted.

ALSO READ| Labour commissioner to decide on fate of RTC staff: Telangana High Court

The State government’s counsels argued that the court cannot direct the State government and the corporation to hold talks with trade unions even as the counsel for the unions held that the court had the power to order the constitution of a committee with retired Supreme Court judges.

However, the court differed with the latter’s point of view.The High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy hoped the government and the corporation would resolve the problem.

It observed that the strike has got to do with 48,000 employees and their families, who would be on the streets if the government took any adverse decision.It is also clear that the staff would not be able to get alterative employment if they lost their jobs in the TSRTC, the court pointed out.

Government must be kind: Telangana HC

  • The court said the govt should show kindness and act like a model employer
  • It added that it couldn’t ask the govt to take back the staff
  • The staff would be on the streets if an adverse decision is taken, it observed
Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana RTC strike TSRTC stir Telangana bus strike Telangana Labour commissioner
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp